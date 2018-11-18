Here's how Abhishek Kapoor prepared for Kedarnath

bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor not only visited Kedarnath multiple times for the preparation of Kedarnath but also discovered unexplored shoot locations during the shoot of his upcoming film Kedarnath. Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath has been creating immense anticipation ahead of the release owing to the gripping storyline and engaging performances. The love saga which is based against the backdrop of a natural calamity has been shot in Kedarnath.

The director who has an eye for details visited Kedarnath for about five times before the actual shoot started. Abhishek Kapoor spent time with the local people and heard their stories as they described the floods. Taking an inspiration from the real-life experiences, Abhishek Kapoor included the minute details of the holy place in the making of the film.

In the process, Abhishek Kapoor also discovered some unexplored locations which have never been portrayed on screen earlier. The film was also shot at the Bhairavnath which is above at heights from Kedarnath. Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

