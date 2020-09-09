Here's how Akshay Kumar celebrated his 53rd birthday in Scotland

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday today, September 9, 2020, and his wife Twinkle Khanna has shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram. By posting a selfie with the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar, Twinkle extended birthday wishes to her husband and penned a note on Instagram, that read 'A small celebration for the big boy's birthday! [sic]'

Akshay rings in his 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film Bellbottom in Scotland. Sharing a glimpse of the working birthday celebrations, Twinkle's Instagram pictures also have Akki's birthday cake and a special card by their - Aarav and Nitara Bhatia.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar: My son wants to stay away from the limelight

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday! A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onSep 9, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

Akshay received a special birthday gift from his Bellbottom team - 'A bell-bottom full of love.' The unit of Bellbottom, shooting in Scotland hit upon a novel idea to celebrate Akki's 53rd birthday. The special gift offered by the whole unit of the film was a pair of dark blue bell-bottom pants - signed by the entire unit of 'Bellbottom'. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day received by Akshay.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar: Best wishes for all times to come

According to a source in the unit, it was film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh's idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. And just so that Akshay does not get wind of the surprise, all prep-work for the same was done before and after shooting hours and it was finally total teamwork that created the perfect Bellbottom.

The entire team poured in their love in the form lovely messages marked on the pair of dark blue pair of Bellbottom, which included some Shayaris, and anecdotes in Hindi and Marathi. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bellbottom for a good 10 minutes.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna shares a meme on 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star?', has a funny reply

Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, tried to play around with the initials HBD but could not go far and just wrote Happy Birthday while Vaani Kapoor who simply adores her Bellbottom co-star added some lovely lines to round up the perfect gift.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news