Here's how Akshay Kumar's morning walk turned into a life lesson for his daughter, Nitara

Akshay Kumar is arguably one of the fittest actors we have in the industry. And he is ensuring his penchant for staying fit as a fiddle is rightly transferred into his children. Aarav has already become a Karate kid and Nitara, his younger child would also be following his daddy's footsteps, at least his latest post hints at the same.

The actor took her to a morning walk and it ended up being way beyond. He wrote how it turned out to be a life lesson for his daughter as they stepped into an old couple's house for a sip of water and also ate the most delicious Rotis made of jaggery. He also wrote being kind costs nothing but means everything.

Take a look at the post right here:

Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything! pic.twitter.com/UOwm2ShwaX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 31, 2019

There's a lot more to Kumar than his films. He keeps sharing such posts that go beyond the usual and mundane film promotions. And this is an addition to that. We hope everyone knows his style of working, he only works six days a week and takes an off on Sundays. He's also possibly one of the only actors who takes out the maximum time for his family, despite being one of the busiest in the business.

He has five films coming up one after another. It all starts with Good Newwz, releasing on December 27 this year, which will be followed by Sooryavanshi, opening in the cinemas on March 27, 2020, Laxmmi Bomb, releasing on May 22, Prithviraj, coming on Diwali, and Bachchan Pandey, storming into cinemas on Christmas.

