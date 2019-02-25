Here's how Alia Bhatt wished big sister Pooja Bhatt on her birthday

bollywood

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of herself with big sister Pooja on the latter's birthday

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

Yesterday, Pooja Bhatt turned 47. While the actor-filmmaker is making merry in Vietnam, younger sister Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish her. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the strongest and most honest person in our family. You are all things special... my big, beautiful sister (sic)."

Though there is a 22-year age gap between the two, they get along like a house on fire. The duo is teaming up for the sequel to Sadak (1991), which will be helmed by father Mahesh Bhatt. The romantic thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is slated to roll in April.

Check out Alia's post here:

The picture shows a much younger Pooja Bhatt holding a kid Alia Bhatt close to her as the two sisters smile into the camera. Despite the age gap, Alia and Pooja are thick as thieves as is evident from Alia's social media updates.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Kalank, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is also flying high on the success of her latest film, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where she plays Ranveer Singh's love interest Safeena Ali.

