Here's how Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap will spend Diwali
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap has decided to send Diwali gifts that are handmade by women who are supported by the non-profit organisation, Gulmeher
Apart from spending time with family in Chandigarh on the occasion of Diwali, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are planning to bring joy in the lives of women ragpickers this festive season. The couple has decided to send Diwali gifts that are handmade by women who are supported by the non-profit organisation, Gulmeher. They will present diyas and candles handmade by women ragpickers that have been trained to become artisans.
Gulmeher is a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans that is committed to the green agenda and believes that creating beautiful products can go hand in hand with environmental and social development.
Extending a thoughtful gesture for a cause with their Diwali gifts, Ayushmann said: "Diwali is about making someone feel special. While we celebrate with our families, we need to be conscious that there are many others who we can support and bring a smile to their faces too. By gifting these products, we want to bring to light the life-changing work that this organisation has been doing with these women who need our utmost support. We hope we are able to spread as much information as possible to support this cause."
According to Tahira, it is important to highlight the talent and skills of such women.
She added: "We chose to gift products made by these women (women ragpickers who were from the neighborhood, who were taught the craft) to highlight the excellent work that they've been doing and show the positive results that they've achieved. We want to bring their effort to focus and highlight that lives matter and must not be wasted doing dangerous jobs to simply live. We need to secure the future of such countless women and so we want as many people to know about their work and in turn support them."
On the film front, Ayushmann is all set to be seen in bald avatar in Amar Kaushik's "Bala", which is scheduled to release on November 7.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
-
Born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, Ayushmann Khurrana isn't just a brilliant actor, but also a fabulous singer. The 34-year-old has made a mark in Bollywood with his real and relevant performances in significant films that get people thinking. (All pictures/Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram account)
-
Ayushmann is the older of two sons born to Anita and P. Khurrana. Did you know his parents had named him Nishant when he was born? They changed it to Ayushmann when he was 3-years-old. Ayushmann has a younger brother, Aparshakti, who is three years his junior.
Pictured: A 7-year-old Ayushmann with his mum, dad and younger brother. He captioned the photo: "Major throwback. Circa 1991. Khurranas are looking like D'Mellos [sic]"
-
Ayushmann Khurrana may be known as a stellar actor today, but his career took off after his stint in MTV Roadies. Ayushmann was the winner of Roadies 2, in 2004, at the age of 20. After this, he started working as a radio jockey at a popular radio station, followed by becoming a video jockey on MTV.
Pictured: Ayushmann when he was a VJ with Bani J and Jagjit.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana forayed into Bollywood with his first, and most notable film, Vicky Donor. Not only did he act in the film, but he also sang one of better-known songs from the film titled 'Paani da rang'. It was the debut of actress Yami Gautam too, and the pair shared incredible chemistry in the movie. After Vicky Donor, Ayushmann was seen in many critically acclaimed films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, and more.
Pictured: Ayushmann Khurrana with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot with Tahira Kashyap, who has directed a critically acclaimed movie, Toffee. Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts and share a son and daughter. Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018. In a recent interview, the Vicky Donor actor revealed that they got to know about Tahira's cancer diagnosis on his birthday. He said, "It was difficult. Thanks to her, that she was brave enough to take it positively. I was in the middle of promoting these two films last year, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And we got to know of it on my birthday."
-
Here are Ayushmann and Tahira's cutie pies, their son and daughter. Their son, Virajveer, was born on January 2, 2012, and his daughter, Varushka, was born on April 21, 2014. Ayushmann captioned this photo, "This one is for the supreme brother-sister bond. #Rakshabandhan [sic]"
-
Ayushmann's younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Dangal, in which he played the role of Aamir Khan's nephew. Talking about brother Ayushmann, Aparshakti told mid-day, "Ayush bhai offers me a reality check when it comes to acting and singing. He scolds me, telling me I'm not ready. Bhai is strict. Although today it seems like things are half-sorted [in my career], he will still call at 10 pm asking me to go to bed if I have an early shoot [the next day]. Papa yells at bhai the way he yells at me. I'm happy when that happens [laughs]. But, bhabhi has always encouraged me (sic)."
-
Aparshakti further added, "Their different energies help me. Her support and his [yelling] keep me focused. If bhai doesn't like a song, he will say it's s**t. In the past, when I've sent him a few compositions, he hasn't even replied. I understand [he's being] honest, and
accept it."
Pictured: Ayushmann Khurrana performs at an event.
-
In an interview with mid-day, Ayushmann revealed the kind of cinema he would probably avoid doing. He said, "I may not do a formula film. But, what I do now is my formula. What I want to do though is a Kishore Kumar biopic, and sing my own songs. That's on my bucket list. I'd also love to try action."
-
Ayushmann Khurrana's recent release, Article 15, was centred around caste discrimination in society. It was reportedly based on the Badaun Case [gangrape and murder of two teenage girls in UP that CBI concluded as suicide].
Pictured: Ayushmann clicks a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan.
-
"A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice," Ayushmann said in a statement.
Pictured: A younger Ayushmann looking all smug and cute!
-
He further said, "As an artiste, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation." Article 15 hit theatres on June 28.
-
Ayushmann Khurana recently won his first National Film Award for his act as a blind pianist in Andhadhun. "It's truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content," Ayushmann said, after the announcement of the awards. Ayushmann shared the National Award with Vicky Kaushal, who won it for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie, Dream Girl, opposite Nushrat Bharucha, hit theatres on September 13. Ayushmann slips into the character of a girl named Pooja in Dream Girl. He plays a guy who can speak in a mesmerising female voice.
-
Here's wishing Ayushmann a very happy birthday!
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 35th birthday today. Let's take a look at Ayushmann's journey from Roadies to Dream Girl and a National Award, and what makes him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bala Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana will bowl you over in his bald avatar