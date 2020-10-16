Here's how cinematographer Vaibhav Vyas lent his expertise to support Gujarat police amidst the lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak had forced the Government of India to impose a strict lockdown across the country back in March. Despite the lockdown, several people were seen violating the section 144 guidelines that made the police authorities take strict actions against the violators.

Thus, the Gujarat police in association with Drone Squad Kept an eye on lockdown violators, make announcements in congested areas and even spray disinfectants.

Cinematographer and photographer Vaibhav Vyas who is extremely handy with cameras and drones lent his support to Gujarat police by functioning as one of the drone operators in the city. He flew the drone from his house in the vicinity of 1.2-1.5 kilometres and provide live footage to the Shahibaug-based control room in Ahmedabad. As the live footage shows the violators, the local police stations were immediately informed to reach the spot and catch hold of them.

Owing to his skills, Vaibhav became one of the huge helping hands for the drone squad who also warded him with a certificate of recognition for his heartfelt support.

Vaibhav has been one of the most promising cinematographers who has shot several song covers and has been a DOP for many music videos over the years. He built his brand and is the owner of VAV Films and Photography.

