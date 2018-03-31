Here's how city enigneer's audio-visual alarm could reduce rail deaths in Mumbai

City engineer's audio-visual alarm that could potentially save commuter lives has the railway research wing interested



Currently, an alarm system exists in some women’s compartments

A city-based electrical engineer has come up with an interesting device that could save many lives on the suburban network. The device, armed with a set of blue lights that glow with an audio alarm (optional), will warn commuters when the train is about to leave. The device has a set of blue lights that glow with an audio alarm (optional) and can be installed above train doors to warn commuters getting in and out, when the train is about to leave.



The audio-visual alarms will be fixed on every door of the local train. Representation pic

"It's a simple technology that can be installed in local trains without much intervention. It will give commuters visual and audio aid to indicate the train is starting, and prevent them falling off or getting into running trains. The project is being worked on and is in the trial stage, but it could be implemented soon, so that lives on Mumbai's railway could be saved," says Vasai-based engineer Joseph Malachi, who has three patents, all for devices on commuter safety, to his name.

"I first communicated with the railway minister and the board in June 2016 and subsequently visited the Indian Railways' central research wing, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) at Lucknow in 2016 and 2017, with the idea. I gave them two different concepts, the technical feasibility of one of them was checked at the Matunga workshop. We did some minor changes to the device and got it cleared and now it is in the implementing stage for trials.

"The concept is more of a brain game and validated by psychiatrists, station masters, and could create major transformation and discipline in the crowd," he told mid-day. Malachi, who quit his job for the cause of safety on tracks, said the device involves a programmable motherboard with set timers to control it. Its control will be placed in the motorman's cabin. The audio-visual alarms will be fixed on every door of the local train. They could be very helpful at crowded stations during peak hours.

Railway officials said they cannot comment on the project since it is still in the trial stage. Mumbai's suburban trains are notorious for commuter deaths with about 10 to 11 people dying everyday in accidents due to various reasons.

Existing alarm system

At present, such a system is functional in a few trains but for a completely different reason. Whenever someone pulls the alarm chain in ladies compartments, a small light glows to indicate trouble in a particular coach so that help can reach.

