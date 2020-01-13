Here's how Deepika Padukone delivers on her promise

Deepika Padukone has created a legacy for herself when it comes to challenging performances and creating an impact at the same time. The actor's recently released, Chhapaak, where she is essaying the character of Malti, inspired by the life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor is one such case in context.

The actress recently facilitated awards at the Photographers Association. Deepika was busy as ever with Chhapaak but even amongst all the hush, the actress took time out to attend the awards because she promised to facilitate the exhibition long back.

Deepika’s performance as Malti has created the waves where Deepika has not just brought the story to the screens but also the agony and triumph of Laxmi's spirit with her characterisation. From Indian fans to the Bollywood fraternity to fans across the world, everyone is all praise for her acting.

Talking about her film, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has witnessed a strong hold at the box office with Sunday collections at Rs. 7.35 crores. The film has won critical appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Padukone. The movie opened at the box office and collected 4.77 crores on its opening day.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

