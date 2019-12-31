Here's how Deepika Padukone is welcoming 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, the promotions for the movie are going on in full swing. The actress took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip where she is dancing her heart out along with Chhapaak costar Vikrant Massey and it will liven up your day!

She shared the video with the caption, "Welcoming the New Year like...ðð»ððð»(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onDec 31, 2019 at 3:53am PST

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of the movie was released, Chhapaak has been the talk of the town and has left a strong impact on the viewers. Deepika has been widely appreciated for undertaking the role of Malti and doing full justice to it. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

