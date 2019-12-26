Here's how Erica Fernandes, Niti Taylor and other TV celebs celebrated Christmas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Celebrities from all quarters have been enjoying the Christmas festivities and spreading the joy to their fans and social media followers through photos and videos. A few TV stars including Erica Fernandes, Niti Taylor, Jennifer Winget and a few others took to social media to wish their fans a Merry Christmas. Erica shared some photos on Instagram and wrote, "The Fernandes' Christmas 2019 #christmas #family #2019 #newaddition."

Niti Taylor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Faith makes all things possible, hope makes all things work, love makes all things beautiful, may you have all the three for this Christmas. Merry Christmas."

Popular TV star Jennifer Winget threw an advance X-mas party for her friends and shared a few photos from the bash. She wrote, "'Tis the season to be jolly... and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours."

Another actress besides Niti Taylor who celebrated Christmas in pyjamas was Krystle D'sSouza. "This is Christmas season so there isn't any reason...We can't dance the Christmas polka," she captioned a photo of her.

Keith Sequeira shared romantic photos with wife Rochelle Rao. He wrote, "Wishing you all a blessed and happy Christmas. May your days be merry and bright and may your home be filled with love always. #christmas #jesusisthereasonfortheseason #love #goodtidings."

