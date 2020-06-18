Here's how Fatima Sana Shaikh keeps herself connected with the audience

Fatima Sana Shaikh is someone who can mould herself into her characters and really get into the skin of her characters. Other than this remarkable quality, she's also someone who has a delightful presence off-screen as well, as can be seen from her social media posts. The actress frequently shares with her audience moments from her day-to-day life, which also include some relatable content. Her social media posts are engaging and a treat to the audience and her fans. She stays in touch with the audience by sharing snippets from her life on social media.

More recently, Fatima had taken to social media to recreate iconic pictures of the actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn. Apart from that, she shared snippets of her learning Kathak. Fatima shares her distinctive looks on social media and also moments from her film sets. The audience gets to perceive the world from Fatima's perspective as she also shares her photography skills on social media.

This is what makes Fatima's social media so real and relatable. With a busy 2020, the actress will be juggling between the films Ludo where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

