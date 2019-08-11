Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 34th birthday!

bollywood

On her 34th birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez is in her home country, Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 34 on August 11. As part of a strategic drive to boost tourism in her home country, Sri Lanka, after the terrorist attacks, the actor is part of 'Bring a Friend Home' campaign of a hotel chain. This initiative is to encourage Lankans to nominate their foreign friends to visit the island nation. Fernandez and 15 pals will be in Lanka from today till August 14.

She celebrated her big day with a beachside barbeque dinner alongside a bonfire coupled with a performance by a saxophonist. She will also spend a day snorkeling at Pigeon Island.

Jacqueline posted a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a great time beachside, along with her friends.

Last year, the actor had celebrated her birthday in Europe with family. The Race 3 (2018) actor says that more than birthday gifts for her, what she cherishes is when people gift her stuff for her pet cats, Miu-Miu and Yoda. They are her most prized possessions.

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer".

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

