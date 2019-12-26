Search

Here's how Jennifer Lopez celebrated Christmas in Miami

Published: Dec 26, 2019, 09:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Miami

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing 'Baby, it's warm outside'

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas. The 50-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing "Baby, it's warm outside", reports people.com.

Lopez styled the look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun. She added the hashtags "#ChristmasInMiami" and "#ChristmasEveSleigh" while giving her fiance Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the photo.

Rodriguez shared the post on his own page and wrote: "My favourite gift is the one in red."

 
 
 
Jennifer Lopez shared another picture of her kissing Alex Rodriguez and wishing everyone Merry Christmas. She captioned the image: Don't need no mistletoe... Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever.[sic]

 
 
 
With inputs from IANS

