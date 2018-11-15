Here's how Juhi Chawla celebrated her birthday this year!

bollywood

Juhi Chawla marked the day by going around south Mumbai to distribute food packets to street children.

Juhi Chawla turned a year older on November 13. The actor marked the day by going around south Mumbai to distribute food packets to street children. She prefers to spread cheer rather than make merry at a nightspot with family and friends.

Known for her work in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Ishq and My Brother Nikhil, Juhi Chawla will be seen in a small role in upcoming film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Having worked in the film world during a time when Bollywood had its unique elements like songs and dancing around the trees, and conventional roles for women and men, Juhi Chawla believes that today the industry is losing its uniqueness by aping Hollywood.

"I'm very happy with the way our Indian films are. In fact, I think in trying to ape the west, trying to be cool, trying to be with it and modern, we are losing some of our uniqueness. I don't see the Indian songs and dances on screen anymore or very little.

"The innocence of our films, the fun and games, the naach gaane, I loved that about our Hindi films. I really don't want that our films should ape the west," she added.

