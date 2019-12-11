Here's how Kartik Aaryan came to Sara Ali Khan's rescue recently
At a recent award ceremony, Sara Ali Khan almost tripped when Kartik Aaryan saved the day for the actress
A lot has been written about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and their speculative relationship. Some rumours in the grapevine even suggested the actor refused to shoot with the actress for Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama after they parted ways. However, all these stories now seem to be baseless as the duo recently shared the same stage at a recently-concluded award ceremony.
And something very entertaining and equally embarrassing happened with the actress. She was dancing to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme from Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, a song that has become a rage. And while trying to attempt the hook step, she almost tripped when the actor came to her rescue.
Here's the video posted by the actors' fan-club on Instagram. Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
No Words or Caption NEEDED!! He is always there to Hold her whenever she needs Him ♥️ SarTik Moment ♥️♥️ @saraalikhan95 & @kartikaaryan at Star Screen Awards last night!!
Their upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is touted to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal and is all set to release on February 14, 2020. Sara will then star in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, slated to release on May 1. As far as Aaryan is concerned, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming on July 31, which will be followed by Dostana 2.
