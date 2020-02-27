Here's how Kartik Aaryan is making the most of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot in Rajasthan

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Kartik shared a video on his Instagram handle and shared how he is managing to beat the Rajasthani Cold.

Kartik is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor shared a video of himself playing soccer with locals. Kartik donned a white t-shirt, fluorescent jacket, track pants, and a cap as he put his football skills to the test. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, "Beating Rajasthani Cold. With some Morning football sesh. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (sic)."

Last week, the actor had shared the first look from the flick. Kartik took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed in the godman's attire from the film. In the video, he is seen humming the tune of the title track of the movie. He captioned the video: "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti... Ting ding ting tiding ting ting... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #Jaipur lets Roll... Mango Season Begins."

Recently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star posted a picture of himself and his injured arm when he had jetted off to Jaipur to start the shoot. He expressed on the post how much he was missing his mother. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Hate being away from mom especially when injured. Already missing you."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu". The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

