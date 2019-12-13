Here's how Kim Sharma wished ex-flame Yuvraj Singh on his birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have proved that people can be friends even after breaking up. Kim and Yuvi were dating for quite a while before calling it quits. Yuvraj Singh is now married to actress Hazel Keech, and even Hazel and Kim seem to be good friends.

In fact, Kim Sharma was invited to Yuvraj's retirement party in June this year, and Kim shared photos with Yuvi and Hazel that showed all three of them in good spirits. On Yuvi's 38th birthday on December 12, Kim took to Instagram to share a story wishing the ace cricketer a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday doofus. Have the best year and life."

That's a very cute picture, we must say!

Yuvraj Singh seems to have had a great time with the 'boys in blue' on his birthday. He shared some photos from his holiday with his buddies, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh. Yuvi wrote, "Special day with special friends! A day to remember. thank you all for your love and wishes!"

Wifey Hazel Keech had the best response to this post. She wrote, "Im glad you're with the people you love the most.... after me. have fun boys!"

Yuvraj Singh quit his 19-year-long career earlier this year and hosted a farewell party for his friends from the industry. The party witnessed numerous known faces from Bollywood, business industries and sports.

