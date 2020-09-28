Here's how Lionel Messi's wife Antonela brought tears to Luis Suarez's girlfriend Sofia's eyes

Argentine football great Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo bid an emotional goodbye to Luis Suarez's partner Sofia Balbi after the Uruguayan joined Atletico Madrid.

Roccuzzo and Balbi have been best friends for the past six years when their husbands played together for Barcelona FC.

Roccuzzo recently Instagrammed this picture (right) with Balbi for her 13 million followers and wrote: "Bolu, my friend, my sister…thank you for so many years together. For so many laughs, so many Mates and unending chats. You were like family for us. I can't tell you how much, so very much, I'm going to miss you and your amazing family. Thank you for everything! Let's hope life keeps giving us moments [to spend] together and I'm sure we'll see each other again soon! I love you, your [family].All the best with this new step."

Balbi was quick to reply: "And when I thought I had no more tears I found this! Thank you for so much of what you said and for all that we have left to live…I love you, I adore you."

