Here's how Mahesh Babu wished the 'woman in his life' Namrata Shirodkar happy birthday!

Namrata Shirodkar, know for her performances in Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Bride and Prejudice, among others, turned 48 today, January 22. Her husband, south superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish her a happy birthday, and the post is too sweet to be true!

The actor shared a photo of Namrata on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love @namratashirodkar"

How adorable! Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of Telugu film Vamsi in 2000 after which they started dating. It was while shooting for the 2005 Telugu actioner Athadu that Mahesh and Namrata got married. The couple has two children, a son Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni and daughter Sitara.

Namrata was last seen in the 2004 Telugu film Anji. She took a break from work to take care of the kids and family. Mahesh Babu has recently delivered another blockbuster in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has crossed the 100 crore mark in just a week.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates