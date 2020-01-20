Here's how Mimi Chakraborty took on an ethnic avatar

Actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty is nothing short of a fashionista. She donns new avatars every day and inspired all of us with her fresh looks.

Mimi recently shared how she got ready and took on an ethnic avatar. Dressed in a light orange embroidered suit with a net dupatta, Mimi wore heavy golden earrings and left her tresses open.

Mimi shared pictures of herself and wrote, "Anek din por".

View this post on Instagram Anek din porâï¸ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJan 19, 2020 at 9:25am PST

Further, she also took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures while she was wearing her jewellery and applying her lipstick.

