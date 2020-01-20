Here's how Mimi Chakraborty took on an ethnic avatar

Search

Published: Jan 20, 2020, 15:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Mimi shared pictures of herself and wrote, 'Anek din por'

Actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty is nothing short of a fashionista. She donns new avatars every day and inspired all of us with her fresh looks.

Mimi recently shared how she got ready and took on an ethnic avatar. Dressed in a light orange embroidered suit with a net dupatta, Mimi wore heavy golden earrings and left her tresses open.

Mimi shared pictures of herself and wrote, "Anek din por".

 
 
 
Further, she also took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures while she was wearing her jewellery and applying her lipstick.

