Here's how Natasha Poonawalla celebrated Christmas with her family!

Natasha Poonawalla caught in a candid moment as she celebrates Christmas with her husband Adar and sons, Cyrus and Darius. Picture/Instagram Natasha Poonawalla

Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla ringed in the joy of Christmas by celebrating the festival with family and friends. The 37-year-old philanthropist took to the Gram to share inside pictures from her Christmas celebrations with her husband Adar and sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Natasha who was recently seen at Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash on the eve of the festival took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the Christmas celebrations that took place at the Poonawalla's. In the series of pictures, Natasha Poonwalla can be seen caught in candid moments as she celebrates the festival with her family.

In the adorable pictures, the entire Poonawalla family can be seen donning night suits in hues of red. The night suits were customised with names of Adar, Natasha, Cyrus, and Darius inscribed on it. The entire Poonawalla family was seen making merry as they celebrated Christmas with much pomp and fanfare.

While sharing the adorable picture from the Christmas celebrations, Natasha wrote: Merry Christmas It's the Most Wonderful Time of the year! Natasha ended her caption with a few emoticons of a Christmas tree. In no time, Natasha Poonawall's friends took to the post to extend the season's greetings to the Poonawalla family.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia said, "Merry Christmas Natasha Poonawalla to u and Adar n your gorgeous boys." while Sussanne Khan commented, "Soooooo cuttte! Merry Xmas to all of u!!!! Hundreds of her followers posted heart and Christmas tree emoticons as they wished 'Merry Christmas' To Natasha and her family.

It feels a lot like Christmas!

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. Besides Christmas celebrations, Natasha also shared a few stunning pictures of herself in a spaghetti sleeveless red dress which she complemented with subtle makeup and minimal accessories.

Natasha had donned the red dress for her best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash which was held at her residence in Bandra. The bash was attended by Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, and a host of other Bollywood celebrities.

