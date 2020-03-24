Search

Here's how Neena Gupta and Nupur Sanon are enjoying a head massage!

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 14:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra giving her a head massage is a sight you cannot miss, and her caption is lit! And equally hilarious is Nupur Sanon enjoying a head massage by Kriti Sanon!

Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra. (Right) Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur
Neena Gupta is in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with husband Vivek Mehra. She posted a photograph in which he is seen giving her a head massage. She captioned it, "Husband ko istemal karo na (sic)." Fans found the post hilarious and some told her that she was indeed making the most of her self-isolation in the hilly terrain.

Others felt she was misusing it and that they would complain to the authorities. Kriti Sanon has also been busy doing tel maalish of actor-in-waiting sister Nupur. She shared the massage session on social media. The things one has to do to pamper a younger sibling.

Have a look at the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Huband ko istemal karo na

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) onMar 21, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

Neena Gupta's journey in Bollywood has been truly inspiring. She rose to fame with the blockbuster song, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Subhash Ghai's Khalnayak in 1993. She also did the highly successful tv serial, Saans. She also did films like Veer and Alone and then came a time when she didn't have work.

She even took to her Instagram account to share this news and it received a staggering response. And then began the journey of Neena Gupta 2.0. In 2018, she did three films- Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, and Badhaai Ho, and it was this comedy that changed her career and life. This year, we saw her in films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga. Hoping to see more of her!

Coming to Sanon, she was also seen giving a head massage to Nupur Sanon and this video was also absolutely hilarious. The actress will be seen in films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey.

