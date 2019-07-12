Search

Here's how PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi react to India's exit from the Cricket World Cup

Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 19:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and other political leaders took to Twitter in order to share their reactions on India's World Cup exit against New Zealand on Wednesday

Here's how PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi react to India's exit from the Cricket World Cup
MS Dhoni in action against New Zealand during the semi-finals of the on-going Cricket World Cup. Pic/Twitter Cricket World Cup

An all-round show by the New Zealand team made sure team India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup comes to an end. The Kiwis led by captain Kane Williamson beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday to march into their second consecutive final of the World Cup.

While India did put up a fight with a superb 116-run seventh-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), but it was too little to take India over the line and towards glory. While billions of fans were left heartbroken as India bowed out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, just like fans even Indian political leaders such as PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share their reactions on India's exit from World Cup.

With India's World Cup run coming to an abrupt end, this is how political leaders across the country reacted to the result on Twitter:

Pm Narendra Modi said it was good to see Team India's fighting spirit till the very end while wishing the team all the best for the future.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also left heartbroken by India's exit from the World Cup race.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the team should come home with their heads held high.

Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram said that India is still the best team in world cricket. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said that with their cricketing skills, Team India won the hearts everywhere.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

narendra modirahul gandhiomar abdullahworld cup 2019national news

PM Narendra Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK