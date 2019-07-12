Here's how PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi react to India's exit from the Cricket World Cup

national

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and other political leaders took to Twitter in order to share their reactions on India's World Cup exit against New Zealand on Wednesday

MS Dhoni in action against New Zealand during the semi-finals of the on-going Cricket World Cup. Pic/Twitter Cricket World Cup

An all-round show by the New Zealand team made sure team India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup comes to an end. The Kiwis led by captain Kane Williamson beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday to march into their second consecutive final of the World Cup.

While India did put up a fight with a superb 116-run seventh-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), but it was too little to take India over the line and towards glory. While billions of fans were left heartbroken as India bowed out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, just like fans even Indian political leaders such as PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share their reactions on India's exit from World Cup.

With India's World Cup run coming to an abrupt end, this is how political leaders across the country reacted to the result on Twitter:

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Pm Narendra Modi said it was good to see Team India's fighting spirit till the very end while wishing the team all the best for the future.

Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.



Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also left heartbroken by India's exit from the World Cup race.

We topped the league and fought the semi-final match down to the last over even after the horrendous start. In the end it wasn’t to be but the boys in blue have been brilliant & should come home with their heads held high. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2019

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the team should come home with their heads held high.

Chill, guys. There's no reason2disparage the #BoysInBlue. They had a great run in #CWC19, topped the table, lost only one match in the group stage. They're still the best team in world cricket. Let's praise them for their overall performance. Everyone has a bad day; this was it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 10, 2019

Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram said that India is still the best team in world cricket. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said that with their cricketing skills, Team India won the hearts everywhere.

