Here's how Porus actors have built 'new homes' closer to the sets

With the Porus unit having set up base in Gujarat since last year, mid-day looks at how the actors have built a life away from their roots

Laksh Lalwani as Porus. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

With many television shows being shot in the outskirts of Mumbai, several actors have shifted base to be closer to work near their respective sets. And then, the crew becomes their family and the set, home. Porus, a historical drama being shot in Umbergaon, Gujarat, has the team, including actors Laksh Lalwani and Rohit Purohit, live there since the show's inception a year ago. mid-day visited the set in Gujarat, where the producers are making sure the cast feels at home.



Rohit Purohit as Alexander

Personal touches

Aware that it will be their home for the next year or so, the actors revamped their respective apartments. "I got the walls painted red, in keeping with the psyche of my character," says Purohit who plays Alexander. He has also received a big television set, similar to the one he has at home from the makers.



Rohit Purohit revamped the flat to include red walls

Mumbai calling

While Lalwani, who plays the titular role, hasn't been to Mumbai since the shoot began last August, Purohit squeezes in trips when he can. "If I get two days off, I go to Mumbai, catch up with friends and run my errands. But, if the break is just for a day, it's pointless." Lalwani understandably misses his old life. "I would call friends over after a shoot or go out for movies. I can't do that anymore. Here, I come back home to my dog. Playing with her relieves me of stress."



Laskh Lalwani's dog at his Umergoan pad

Such long outdoor schedules also play havoc with their personal life. Purohit points out how the project has impacted his relationship with actor Sheena Bajaj. "Since the network is horrible here, it's difficult to make calls or talk for long. But she understands that the show is important for my career."

On the bright side

Though uprooted, the unit members have found solace in one another. Says Lalwani, "After a hard day of work, we play football or cricket. We're one big family." Purohit adds that being on his own also gives him the opportunity to inculcate new hobbies. "I'm learning the guitar and trying my hand at singing."

