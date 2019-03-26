Here's how Pranutan turned Jaya Bachchan from Sholay during Notebook

bollywood

Nitin Kakkar's Notebook has interestingly intrigued with multiple filmy references, with the latest dialogue promo, the film celebrates filminess again drawing parallels to Jaya Bachchan's character from Sholay.

The video showcases Pranutan's lonely journey in the school as she compares her life with the iconic character of Jaya Bachchan from the cult classic Sholay, however, she cries for not having even Jai or Veeru for companionship. Essaying the role of Firdaus, a teacher who strives to impart education even in the most deserted location of a school amidst a lake in Kashmir, Pranutan displays conviction through her act.

Giving an insight into the film with crackling dialogue promos, Notebook has held the interest of the audience. The latest promo has Pranutan trying to fill a glass in the lonely hours of the night when suddenly a frog drops in.

The makers have unleashed the BTS video and tweeted: "Ready ho jao, karne Sholay ke Gabbar se mulaqat!"

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

