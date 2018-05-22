Here's how Royal website describes Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and 600 celebrity guests on May 19

Meghan Markle. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," reads the official biography of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The profile of the 36-year-old underlines her focus on social issues and how she, from a young age, has had "a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid."

The "About the Duchess of Sussex" page also mentions about her continued support of feminism and gender equality, her work with the organisation World Vision and her desire to "to bring a greater awareness to girls' lack of access to education."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and 600 celebrity guests on May 19.

The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, conducted the wedding service while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated it.

