Here's how Ryan Reynolds trolled Blake Lively on her birthday

Ryan Reynolds celebrated the special day on social media by sharing some never-before-seen candid photos of his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with their third child

Actor Blake Lively turned a year older on Sunday and her husband celebrated the special occasion in a hilarious way. In a move typical of seasoned troller Ryan Reynolds, the actor shared a series of hilarious candid snaps featuring his beloved wife on her birthday.

Reynolds celebrated the special day on social media by sharing some never-before-seen candid photos of his wife, who is pregnant with their third child. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively," the 'Deadpool' actor wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos, trolling his lady love with not-so-camera ready shots.

In nearly all of the stills, her eyes are closed while she can be seen smiling at the camera. Reynolds also shared some candids which were out of focus and other less flattering pictures.

Reynolds can be seen with his lady love in most of the photos, which appear to have been taken during trips or on dates. 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld joked in the comments, "There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy birthday." "Haha! Happy birthday shes still always so beautiful," commented 'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown.

In May, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child while at the New York City premiere of 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu'. The 'Gossip Girl' actor stepped out wearing a yellow dress which hugged her baby bump, reported People.

The couple is famous for trolling each other on social media. In 2017, on Lively's 30th birthday, her husband posted a throwback photo of one of his and his wife's most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the photo. The duo is already proud parents to two daughters James (4) and Inez, who will turn three next month. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in 2012.

