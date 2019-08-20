Here's how Sara Ali Khan keeps her funny side up

bollywood

File image of Sara Ali Khan. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Sara Ali Khan, who manages to stay in the headlines for various reasons, recently celebrated her 24th birthday on August 12, 2019. The actress has had a fruitful year in Bollywood as she made her debut with Kedarnath on December 7, 2018, and had her next release, Simmba on December 28, 2018.

Hailed as the 'buzz girl' of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan who just stepped into the industry is known for her commercially successful films and is also well known in the brand circuit. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Sara Ali Khan has also become the top choice for all the leading brands.

Sara Ali Khan who is just two films old in Bollywood has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her and filmmakers seeking to sign her.

Recently, Sara appeared on the video posted by a leading magazine. In the interview, Sara answered fun questions ranging from her choice of films, her relationship with her family. The video also showcases the actress answering some funny and candid questions.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewelry brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the "buzz girl" of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). This untitled film, too, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. During the shoot of this film, which kickstarted in Delhi, many video clips and pictures from the sets surfaced on social media. Sara and Kartik are rumoured to be dating each other and recently Kartik and Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen cheering for the young girl as she embraced the fashion runway for the first time.

The actress will also currently working for her next project Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The film is an official remake of the same movie which originally featured Govinda, and Karishma and was directed by David Dhawan. It went on floors a few days ago.

