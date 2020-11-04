Here's how Sonu Sood replied to a fan who asked for birthday celebrations like SRK

Hailed as the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, Sonu Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown. The actor has been a saviour for countless needy and vulnerable people. From helping migrants reach their hometowns safely, to bringing Indian students back home from different countries, Sonu Sood has become a hero for many.

Taking the help of Twitter, the actor has been working tirelessly to help the needy. Sonu has been active on Twitter and makes a point to reply to almost everyone posting on his Twitter feed. While some of his replies win hearts for his humble efforts, some of them make us laugh out loud.

Sonu Sood still receives requests for help, which are now a tad strange, and often bizarre. A day after Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday celebrations, a social media user posted a picture of the superstar against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, which was specially lit up for his big day.

"My birthday is on November 5. Please arrange such a celebration for me as well," a social media user requested. Sood replied, "Your birthday is just three days late. Work hard and earn a name for yourself, then not just Burj Khalifa, the world will write your name in the sky."

à¤¬à¤¸ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ 3 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥¤

à¤à¤¼à¥à¤° à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ bhurj khalifa à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ ð https://t.co/tDYteCwVsI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 3, 2020

Sonu Sood began with his humanitarian efforts by helping hundreds of thousands migrant labourers to reach their native places during the coronavirus induced lockdown. The 47-year-old actor then extended education, employment, and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of society.

