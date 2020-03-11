Here's how sports stars soak in festive fervour of Holi

Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted this cute family picture (above) on Instagram, celebrating son Arjun's first Holi with husband Pawan Saroha and captioned it: "My Baby @arjunpawansaroha First Holi #colour #festival #vibrant #happiness." The festival was also special for cricketer Hardik Pandya, who celebrated Holi with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. He shared a family picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy holidays from the Pandyas Holi hai."

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Instgrammed this picture (right) with wife Aesha and son Zoravar and captioned it: "Holi brings loved ones together. Holi brings colors of happiness."

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh Instagrammed a picture with his Bollywoods star wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya and captioned it: "Happy Holi Everyone from us @geetabasra @hinayaheerplaha."

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture with hsi family (below) and wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi from us to you! Stay safe and have a great one #Holi #2020."

