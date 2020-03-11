Search

Here's how sports stars soak in festive fervour of Holi

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 08:32 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sportsmen took it to social media to wish everyone on occasion of Holi

Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic

Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted this cute family picture (above) on Instagram, celebrating son Arjun's first Holi with husband Pawan Saroha and captioned it: "My Baby @arjunpawansaroha First Holi #colour #festival #vibrant #happiness." The festival was also special for cricketer Hardik Pandya, who celebrated Holi with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. He shared a family picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy holidays from the Pandyas Holi hai."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Geeta PhogatâÂ¤ï¸ÂPawan Saroha ðÂÂ« (@geetaphogat) onMar 9, 2020 at 8:56pm PDT

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Instgrammed this picture (right) with wife Aesha and son Zoravar and captioned it: "Holi brings loved ones together. Holi brings colors of happiness."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) onMar 9, 2020 at 9:43pm PDT

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh Instagrammed a picture with his Bollywoods star wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya and captioned it: "Happy Holi Everyone from us @geetabasra @hinayaheerplaha."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) onMar 9, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture with hsi family (below) and wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi from us to you! Stay safe and have a great one #Holi #2020."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) onMar 9, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK