Here's how sports stars soak in festive fervour of Holi
Sportsmen took it to social media to wish everyone on occasion of Holi
Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted this cute family picture (above) on Instagram, celebrating son Arjun's first Holi with husband Pawan Saroha and captioned it: "My Baby @arjunpawansaroha First Holi #colour #festival #vibrant #happiness." The festival was also special for cricketer Hardik Pandya, who celebrated Holi with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. He shared a family picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy holidays from the Pandyas Holi hai."
View this post on Instagram
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Instgrammed this picture (right) with wife Aesha and son Zoravar and captioned it: "Holi brings loved ones together. Holi brings colors of happiness."
View this post on Instagram
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh Instagrammed a picture with his Bollywoods star wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya and captioned it: "Happy Holi Everyone from us @geetabasra @hinayaheerplaha."
View this post on Instagram
India fast bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture with hsi family (below) and wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi from us to you! Stay safe and have a great one #Holi #2020."
View this post on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe