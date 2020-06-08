Here's how Swara Bhasker reacted to #ArrestSwaraBhasker Twitter trend

Swara Bhasker has reacted after seeing #ArrestSwaraBhasker trending on the Internet. The actor tweeted, "And that my friends is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants." This follows Bhasker's support to the jailed research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant but was denied bail.

Swara had recently travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permissions, amid Coronavirus pandemic. She went to Delhi to take care of her mother, who suffered a fracture in her right arm. "I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother's fall and the fracture to the right arm. My first impulse was to rush to Delhi....to look after my mom...but that was not possible due to the lockdown," Swara said.

In the time of crisis, Swara like other Bollywood celebs had extended her help to those in need. Swara had donated 3,000 pairs of slippers to the migrant workers in Delhi and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures where she could be seen doing this noble cause.

Swara Bhasker became one of the most promising actors around after the critical and commercial success of Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and there was no looking back then. She has been a part of some very successful films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Veere Di Wedding.

