Here's how Tanuj Virwani is keeping his fans entertained in quarantine

Tanuj Virwani who was having a busy year shooting for Inside Edge 3, Cartel, Kamathipura and a cameo for Masaba's show, has found a way to keep his creative juices flowing through his directorial skills.

The actor who had initially shot a short film on his iphone which revolved around the current situation, has now come up with an animated comic series with his friends Ritvik and Jitu. The animated series is called Jo Fo Mo and they would be releasing a weekly episode.

On touching base with Tanuj he stated, "These are difficult times and the only thing that will take us through this is patience and self belief. Jitu, Ritwik and myself got together to add a bit of humour in people life and that's when the idea of Jo Fo Mo fell in place. I have given the voice over for the same and it's great to be dubbing it on the phone. We would be releasing an episode a week and would like to raise money through the same and contirbute to Give India Foundation."

