Here's how technology is empowering women to travel solo!

travel

Technology plays an integral part in this regard thanks to blogs and accounts of travelers who may have traveled to such locations and written about their experience, inducing others to enjoy a similar holiday

Representational Picture

The trend of solo travel is rampant among millennials. According to a study by the Princeton Survey Research Associates, 58% of millennials are willing to travel on their own as compared to a much smaller number in the previous generations.

The same study also states that 26% of women in the sample set had already traveled solo while a further 27% stated that while they had not, they were not opposed to the idea of traveling alone.

A lot of factors have led to the popularity of this recent phenomenon, but perhaps none as much as technology.

When the word ‘technology’ is mentioned, people instantly equate it to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and the concept of wanderlust. But the role of technology in solo travel is significantly deeper. It’s a valuable aid for women to explore exotic destinations alone.

Solo women travelers often look up special destinations that meet their interests, and studies have found that their vacation tends to generally be shopping & spa-centric (it is not that it tends to shop and spa centric, but their itinerary often includes these). Technology plays an integral part in this regard thanks to blogs and accounts of travelers who may have traveled to such locations and written about their experience, inducing others to enjoy a similar holiday. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of online searches for the following keyword- ‘solo female travel’ grew by a staggering 52%, the study adds.

Vishal Kejriwal, CEO & co-founder of Taxidio Travel India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We offer a customised experience to female solo travelers on our portal, where they can filter out destinations as per their interests and the kind of holiday they desire. Additionally, we understand that safety plays a key role when it comes to travel for these women, and therefore we have e-books and online travel guides that detail how safe a city is.”

Safety is paramount and therefore, the testimonials of women that have traveled to similar destinations also play a major factor to help them decide. Moreover, with the rise in the number of OTAs, the sheer number of online reviews can help women determine exactly what accommodation is ideal for solo travels. Mr. Kejriwal adds that a rating of more than 80% satisfaction level is generally preferred when it comes to searching for the perfect hotel for women.

One thing to keep in mind is that a good rating does not necessarily mean that the hotel in question is necessarily ideal for one’s stay. An important parameter that one must keep in mind in this regard is the question of how many reviews there are on the said portal. A healthy rating with a greater number of reviews is far more meaningful than an outstanding rating for another hotel, with only one review.

Mr. Kejriwal adds, "From envisioning the trip to executing the particulars and experiencing the joy of a holiday fantastically spent, technology can be a great asset. Solo female travel is a trend that has picked up in a big way and should only grow with the passage of time."

We advise solo women travelers to visit a variety of online portals before they plan their trip. Bon voyage!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates