Here's how the makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 wished Kapil Dev on his birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of the upcoming sports biopic '83 which is inspired by India's historic win at the 1983 world cup have shared a beautiful tribute for Kapil Dev on occasion of his birthday today with the hashtag #ThisIs83. The video starts with Kapil Dev reminiscing about the match at Turnbridge Wells Stadium following which he briefly talks about how it felt to play and create history at the stadium where he was commemorated on the 10th of July 2019.

The cricketer was overwhelmed with the trip down memory lane as he was being commemorated with everyone cheering for him. Kapil Dev also recreated the iconic Natraj shot at the stadium.

Check out the video here:

Earlier on Monday, lead actor Ranveer Singh wished the former captain on his social media handles with some exclusive stills from the film '83.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife. 83 has a huge ensemble cast.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates