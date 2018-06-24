Here's how to make the lightest sponge cake ever!

Want to make the lightest sponge cake ever? Pastry chef Deeksha Shetty shares a trick

Deeksha Shetty

If you, as a home chef, have ever tried to make a sponge cake, you know the misery that comes when the batter splits. But Deeksha Shetty of patisserie Cocoa Maya says it's possible to make a perfect batter that will lead to you baking the lightest cake ever. You just need to master the technique

of frothing.

"Sponge batter often tends to split. It depends on things like even slight temperature difference, or if you have mixed it too much. The batter then doesn't aerate as much," says Shetty. And that's why she says her technique will help. "What you need to do is basically beat an egg in a separate vessel and as it froths, add the froth to the batter," explains Shetty. As long as you keep mixing the batter, keep beating the eggs to add the froth to it. This keeps the batter intact and helps aerate it. Usually, a batter's consistency is tested like this: Make a figure eight using the batter that drip off the beater.



Deeksha Shetty with the cookies. Pics/Sayyed Sammer Abedi

Then count to 10 seconds. If the figure eight still remains on top of the batter, then you have the right consistency. If the figure eight sinks into the batter before 10 seconds, then you need to beat it longer. Shetty says that this technique is best used to make baked goodies like the chocolate sponge cake, muffin and cup cakes. Some things to keep in mind are one shouldn't over beat the eggs, otherwise the batter will lose structure. But the benefit of this technique is that you will have a much lighter cake. "It will not leave your palate feeling heavy or sticky."

