Here's how Varun Dhawan surprised Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi

Published: Jan 16, 2020, 18:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

To encourage Rishabh Chaturvedi, Varun Dhawan brought a Chunri which Alia had worn for a scene in Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania

Indian Idol Season 11 contestant Rishab Chaturvedi and Varun Dhawan. Image source: PR
Rishabh Chaturvedi's love for Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town. When Alia's closest friend Varun Dhawan came on the stage, Rishabh decided to make him listen to the song which he has specially composed for Alia Bhatt named "Ban Mere Alia Alia".

The upcoming weekend Indian Idol would be welcoming the stars of Street Dancer 3 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Post his melodious performance on the songs Milne Hai Mujse Aayi and Badri Ki Dulhania, Rishabh made Varun hear the special song which he has composed for Alia Bhatt. Varun loved his composition. Listening to it, he mentioned, "I would request Karan Johar to include the song in the next film where he will be casting me and Alia". By listening to it, Rishabh was on cloud nine.

To encourage Rishabh Chaturvedi, Varun also brought a Chunri which Alia had worn for a scene in Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. Rishabh also gave his entire performance wearing that Chunri.

This was a very sweet gesture done by Varun as he knew how much admiration Rishabh has for Alia Bhatt.

