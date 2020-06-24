Here's how Vijay Devarakonda is creating new opportunities for small and local entrepreneurs

The sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda has been doing some fantastic work to extend his support to people during the big COVID-19 pandemic blow through various initiatives. Last we heard, the versatile actor had helped several middle class families through an unique initiative - 'The Middle-Class Fund' executed by the Deverakonda Foundation and now Vijay has once again left us gobsmacked with his thoughtful nature. The Arjun Reddy actor has come up with an extremely eminent idea of opening doorways for small and local entrepreneurs through his much-acclaimed lifestyle brand - Rowdy.

Vijay is the first star from the south to have his own lifestyle brand and Rowdy just doesn't do clothes -- they do everything and anything that excites them. Right from uber cool streetwear, lungis to slates and even phone accessories - the cult brand sells out styles in hours after releasing them and has an array of products which are sold exclusively only on their app.

Now, knowing the economic crisis faced by small time entrepreneurs due to this world-wide pandemic, Vijay has decided to throw open the doors of his online platform to all local entrepreneurs and promote their innovative products through Rowdy.

In times, when we are all voting for local goods over foreign products on social media, Vijay Deverakonda has actually taken a step forward and has provided a platform for all locally made items through his brand. This man is undoubtedly winning our hearts over and over again.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news