Here's how you can ace Ananya Panday's casual look; shop here

Ananya Panday, who is known for her chic fashion sense, was clicked by photographers hanging out with her pals at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked cute in her black crop top and ripped jeans. The Student of the Year 2 actress completed her attire with sports shoes and open hair.

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Ananya. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Black Crop Top

Redefine your style in this chic cold shoulder crop top. The product is made up of knit fabric. You can team it up with high waist denim and sneakers for a perfect day out, or you can match it up with a tailored skirt and nude heels for a party night. VeniVidiVici Black Crop Top is available at an affordable price of Rs 579. Shop here

Black Crop Top

Create your own style by wearing this adorable crop top. This top is made up of 100 percent cotton material. Designed to suit every body type, the top has been made to provide you comfort and ease all day long. You can wear your favourite shorts, leggings, slacks, skinny jeans, and boots, it's really easy to pair with a cardigan, coat, or a jacket. Miss Chase Women's Crop Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 359. Shop here

Ripped Jeans

Light blue boyfriend fit mid rise regular length ripped denim jeans. It has five pockets, belt loops and a button zip closure, has an acid wash and is highly distressed. You can now buy this Miss Chase Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 959. Shop here

Essence Slim Fit Ripped Jeans:

This premium denim distressed jeans pants are comfortable and amazingly versatile. The fabric is stretchable. This everyday casual jeans pairs well with fitted, cropped or flowy tops. Essence Slim Fit Ripped Jeans is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop it here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates