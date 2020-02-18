Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's gym look; shop now

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known in the Bollywood for her chic looks was clicked by the photographers working out at her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She donned a neon-Green top and black shorts.

The Dhadak actress makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. This time too, Janhvi made sure to keep her fitness on point by working out. Janhvi's casual attire has taken the internet by storm already. Here's how you can get a similar look at discounted prices. Check it out!

Green Tank Top

This top is a cute and fun way to express who you are. It can be worn as sportswear, undergarment or casual outwear. Made up of premium quality cotton lycra fabric, this top is highly comfortable and a perfect pick of the season. This sleeveless, round neck top can be teamed up with shorts, skirts, and jeans. This top is gear for wearing on its own on warm days or for layering when it's cool. This tank top is long enough to be tucked in and it also looks chic untucked. Fashion Line Cotton Lycra Tank Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 593. Shop here

Tank Top

This top is made up of soft, ultra-lightweight fabric that delivers superior breathability and incredible comfort, thanks to the large, open-hole mesh on the back and side panel. It's signature moisture transport system kicks out sweat to keep you dry and light. It has 360-degree reflectivity that offers extra safety during low runs. Under Armour Fly by Racerback Women's Empire Tank Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 593. Shop here

Gym Workout Yoga Shorts

Whether you like to fitness, walk, volleyball, bicycle, cycling, run, and jog or you prefer to exercise through Bikram yoga and dance, this pair of shorts is the best choice for you and your body. This short pant is the best choice in summer, it can be dressed up with sandals, t-shirt, casual tank tops, blouse vest, sport yoga clothing, sports shoes and so on. It has a wide, comfortable tummy control fold-over waistband that helps you shape your waistline and look thinner without putting any effort into it. The Blazze Gym Workout Yoga Shorts is available at a discounted price of Rs 249. Shop here

Black gym shorts

Made up of 100 cotton material, this product is a perfect balance of lightness and stretchable. Perfect for layering, casual wear, gym wear, beachwear or bedtime. You can wear this for cycling, yoga, walking, sports or simply relaxing around the house. Digital Shoppe black shorts is available at a discounted price of Rs 200. Shop here

