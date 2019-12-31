Here's how you can get a perfect casual look like Malaika Arora after the New Year's party

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Malaika Arora was snapped wearing a pink oversized sweatshirt, paired with bootcut pants and sports shoes as her airport look! She completed her casual outing with black clubmasters and a hat during the outing. Take a look!

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Full Sleeves Sweatshirt Hoodie:

Hooded sweatshirts are an all-time favourite. Keeping this in mind. It will keep you warm during a chilly winter afternoon. Made up of cotton, it is ideal for you to wear all day long. The slim fit and full sleeve design sit ideally on your body making you look more stylish. The sweatshirt is easily washable. Get this look at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Running Shoes:

Technology, product design and Italian style are absolute requirements for high-performance sports clothing and footwear, and also for leisure clothing and footwear. Runaway from the monotonous board room meetings and consortiums and revitalize the sports spirit in you. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Bootcut Jeans:

Stylish and well fitted, chic women denim created in premium denim fabric, appropriate for casual, evening and weekend wear. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 879 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Straw Sun Hat:

The roll-up summer straw hat, rounded crown, is made by natural-tone hand woven toquilla straw. This natural-tone topper is wrapped with a wide ribbon bow to deliver a clean, artisanal finish and sophisticated, artful impression. It is vented crochet lace pattern fabric, top quality skin-friendly straw material, soft comfortable and breathable design, adding more fashion and femininity, leading to the fashion top trend, making you more charming and adorable in summer. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates