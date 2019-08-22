Here's how you can get the perfect ramp look like Lakme Fashion Week showstoppers

bollywood-fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive is celebrating its 20 years of success in the fashion industry, and it is attended by who's who of Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Lakme Fashion Week, the most celebrated event of not only the fashion industry but also in Bollywood, is here. From August 20 to August 25, every night, the city will witness some great designers flaunting their work on the ramp. From highlighting eco-friendly products to giving away unwanted fabrics, LFW is here to witness a change in the industry.

This time, you can too look as fabulous as the models who rule the ramp during this fashion gala. Its time to add a hint of glow by opting some great products and add drama to your entry in the next party you attend.

Take a look at some of the affordable products that you can add to your makeup kit and enliven your next outing.

Face Sheer Highlighter:

Lakme makeup/These images are for representational purposes only

This sheer powder will compliment your skin for an effortless shine. It not only naturally blends with your skin tone but also make you glow and blush like any other model you've ever witnessed on the show. The sponge applicator makes it very easy to apply and it's a compact size that can fit into your bag. Buy this only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 320 only. Shop here.

Quartet Eye Shadow-Desert Rose:

The radiant colour and shimmer will not only shape but also highlight your eyes to give you that professional edge. Use the lighter shades for office wear and darker shades for your night look.

Your perfect office eye stylist is here! Get this eye-palette at the discounted price of Rs 462 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Rose Face Powder:

Add a hint of blush to your cheekbones with this Lakme Rose Powder which has a light rosy fragrance & sunscreen to protect your soft, peachy skin. The Lakme Rose Powder comes in two warm pink shades which you can pick according to your skin type and occasion. You can buy this at the discounted price of Rs 122 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Shine Line Eye Liner:

All you need is a single stroke application to give your eyes a perfect definition and shine. With 5 metallic shades, this product will give you intense colour and glide smoothly. For rich, intense colour in one stroke that stays true for hours, Lakme Shine Line will create smouldering eyes with bold shades. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 292 only. Shop here.

Also Read: Spruce up your wardrobe with these trendy t-shirts from Amazon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates