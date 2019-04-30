Here's how you can nail the summer look like Malaika Arora

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora was spotted in a white summer dress when clicked in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked like a dream in this pretty attire that she opted for the outing

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora, the B-town diva who has raised the fashion bar for all fashionistas out there, was spotted in a pretty summer dress in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika has time and again given fashionistas style inspo, be it in gym gear or just a casual outing in the city. On Sunday, the actress was clicked at a popular eatery in Bandra, and she looked no less than a summer dream. Take a look!

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Do you wish to buy a similar look? Check out a few options right away!

T-shirt dress:

Buy Miss Chase Women's Off-White Mini Shift Dress and get your summer look and be the trendsetter of your girl gang. You can buy the dress at a discounted price of Rs 485 only. Shop here.

Formal dress:

Buy Texco Women'S Off White Dress and wear it in your office to stay on the fashionable. Get your peplum dress at the discounted price of 959 only. Shop here.

Cold-shoulder dress:

This pattern is not going out-of-fashion any time soon. Buy your Miss Chase Women's Grey and White Striped Cold Shoulder Dress at the discounted price of Rs 439 only. Shop here.

Off-shoulder cotton dress:

Go comfy this summer and opt for a pretty cotton dress to beat the heat. Buy D'amor White Color Off Shoulder Rayon Fabric Dress for Women at a discounted price of Rs 879 only. Shop here.

