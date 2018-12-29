Here's how you can welcome 2019 with the best of beauty and nature

things-to-do

Want to greet 2019 amidst scenic settings? Read this

Lakeside

Lakeside revelry

If a lakeside view, tucked away in the middle of the Western Ghats, sounds appealing, opt for a lakeside camping trip at scenic Pawna. The cost includes transportation, unlimited alcohol (6 pm to 3 am) and a buffet spread, besides a night stay in tents on the lakeside. You can either drive down to the site or get picked up by their bus service from Dadar, Mumbai, and Shivaji Nagar, Pune. A DJ will set the vibe for NYE and you can grab your drinks from the licensed bar at the venue that will also have a bonfire. The organisers advise campers to carry a torch.

On December 31, 8.30 am to January 1, 2 pm

At Lake Pawna, Lonavala.

Call 8692884462

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Alibaug-bound party bus

This trip allows you to start the party early — en ro­ute to the venue in a priva­te party bus, though you have to BYOB. There are pick-ups from Dadar, Chembur, Vashi and Kalamboli. You can play games like volleyball and kho kho at the campsite. The plan inc­l­u­des a bonfire session, lavish me­al and tunes by a DJ. “We wi­ll have a special seafood me­nu,” says Saurabh Agarwal, co-founder of Wandering Souls, the organisers.

On December 31, 11.30 am to January 1, 2 pm

At Alibaug, near Birla Temple.

Log on to go.eventshigh.com

Call 9820997659

Cost Rs 3,150 with transport

Beach bumming in Palghar

Navigate Palghar beach near Mumbai for a unique camping experience. “Palghar is untouched and has a beach in the 10 km radius. Our location is a beach-touching property. We have a BYOB concept, but accommodation and food will be included in the package,” says Piyush Malhotra, co-founder, The Social Monks Entertainment. The night’s festivities include a bonfire.

On December 31, 10 am to January 1, 12 noon

At Palghar Beach, Shirgaon.

Log onn totownscript.com

Cost Rs 3,799 (with travel)

Homestay NYE

This Dahanu homestay is ideal if you’d like to enjoy the rustic tribal experience of Kosbad village. You can also get a quick Warli tutorial from villagers about the rural art form, besides signing up for their tarpa dance night. There’s also a village trip, while the barbeque night entails regional gavran dishes like chicken bhujing and gavran kombdi masala. “We’ve tried to provide a real taste of life in the area,” says Aditya Save, co-founder of Hillview Farm House.

On December 31, 11 am

At Kosbad Hill, Dahanu Road.

Log on to www.hillviewfarmhouse.in

Call 9665316001

Cost Rs 2,800

