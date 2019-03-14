Here's how Zaheer Iqbal's dreams turned into reality

bollywood

The makers of Notebook have dropped a BTS video of Zaheer Iqbal capturing the candid moments during the making of the film. Giving an insight to Zaheer Iqbal’s Journey in the industry, the actor shares his experience about how a joke turned to reality while he attended a wedding. He told his friends jokingly that what if I am dancing in a wedding and all of a sudden Salman Khan spots me and says "yeh ladke k mein koi baat hai".

Showcasing the struggles of being an actor and his first encounter with camera, the behind the scenes video puts forth the candid and fun moments of the shoot. Zaheer Iqbal plays a matured, an optimistic go-getter, who looks at things in a very positive way. The actor will be slipping into the shoes of a Kashmiri Pandit who hails from Kashmir. Apart from the character insight the video also gives a sneak peak of his first time encounter with the kids.

The Makers have unleashed a fun-loaded BTS video and tweeted: Meet Kabir, getting candid in this behind the scenes video for the making of #Notebook". Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

