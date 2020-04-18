Here's proof of how Shraddha Kapoor has a propensity to adapt to different on-screen characters

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who keeps on pushing her skills to the edge and always slays it on-screen with her distinctive characters. The actress always keeps busy and almost never takes a break and keeps bringing to the audience back to back hits.

With ever role the actress plays, she steps out of her comfort zone and in this year only we can see her versatility where in Baaghi 3 she played a role in an action packed film along side Tiger Shroff and in Street Dancer 3D she mesmerized the viewers with her dance moves.

Before this, fans saw Shraddha Kapoor in a singing-oriented role in Aashique 2, we saw her in an action psychological thriller film in Ek Villain, we saw her in a horror movie sending shivers down our spine in Stree and the list really just goes on and on.

Shraddha's films do exceedingly well in the box office and are showered with love and appreciation from the audience even though her roles in the film really vary from each other.

The actress is really a multifaceted package of entertainment with her immense talent to sing, dance and act, Shraddha can basically play a role in most genre of films. What's even more amazing is that she aces all the roles that she does. Shraddha's passion and dedication truly knows no limits!

