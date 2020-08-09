Here's Rasika Dugal's reaction 'when asked to multitask on a Saturday'

Actress Rasika Dugal has a funny reaction when she is asked to multi-task.

In a new Instagram picture, a bespectacled Rasika sits on a yoga mat, looking at the camera.

"When asked to multitask on a Saturday #weekendnomotivation #saturdayvibes #weekendvibes #weekendmotivation," she wrote.

Rasika recently told IANS that she wants to star in a biographical project someday.

"I really aspire to play the main part in a biopic," Rasika said.

The actress has impressed with her work in films like "Hamid", "Qissa" and "Manto", and has also made her mark in web shows such as "Mirzapur" and "Delhi Crime".

She was recently seen in "Lootcase", which also features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

