Here's the Diwali Poster of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

Superstar Mahesh Babu's hard work has always paid off. His way to balance his personal and professional life has always been tremendous. As a treat for his fans on occasion of Diwali, he shared a new poster from his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru!

Mahesh Babu shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Diwali :) :) #SarileruNeekevvaru" The movie will be releasing on 12th of January 2020 [sic]"

One of the biggest highlights is that Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in Sarileru Neekevarru, some glimpses of the superstar 's look from the film have already been released and are being widely loved by fans.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali :) :) #SarileruNeekevvaru A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onOct 26, 2019 at 4:34am PDT

The actor has a loyal troop of fans across the world and they have made him the superstar that he. Adding to it is because of his perfect looks and extraordinary skills as an actor.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit the screens on January 12, 2020 and fans are looking forward to watching their superstar on the silver screen as they are excited after his first look came out.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates