Here's the first look at new proposed Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station plan

In its fresh round of nationwide station development, the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation has worked out a plan to develop Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station into a mega-complex. A presentation of the new complex shows that the area involve resettlement of existing railway quarters and the land freed up would be developed into a commercial complex with landmarks.

A CR spokesperson said that the Central Railway is presently working on the island platform and some additional features and that the CR team will sit with the IRSDC team to see how both the works can be streamlined. The new complex will have commercial establishments and is planned to be synced with the Metro station.



Giving details of the project, a senior official said the new project envisages the creation of new LTT Departure Wing & three additional platforms, a new compact circulatory loops to access future development zones & LTT Departure Wing. It is also planned that keeping the existing railway functions intact a new vehicular movement is created linked to the existing Road.

The details of the plan include creating a residential zone to relocate Kurla Railway Housing & Central Railway Housing and a multilevel car parking and Commercial zone to be developed beside LTT Station Arrival Wing.

