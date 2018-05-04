Here's the list of National Film Award winners

The 65th National Film Award were held at Vigyan Bhavan, here's the complete list of winners



A.R. Rahman receives his award at the ceremony in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

The National Film Awards were presented today but protests over the president handing over the honour to only a select set of winners cast a shadow over the 65th edition of the highest government recognition for the film industry with many of the recipients staying away. In a departure from tradition, the function, held at Vigyan Bhavan, was divided into two phases.

The first set of awards was conferred by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and the Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The second lot, which included posthumous recognitions for Vinod Khanna and Sridevi (Dadasaheb Phalke and Best Actress respectively), was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. "We will miss them forever," the president said in his speech. The murmurs of discontent over the new practice under which the president was not going to present the awards to each of the winners began to gain ground during the rehearsal of the ceremony yesterday when the winners were informed about the change.

Traditionally, the president gives away all the National Film Awards. In an open letter earlier in the day, marked to the Office of the President and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, over 70 artistes said they were skipping the ceremony as they "felt dejected rather than honoured" on being informed at the last minute that the president would give away only 11 awards.

Sridevi's daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi -- and husband Boney Kapoor attended the ceremony to receive her posthumous best actress award for her last release "Mom". "We feel proud of her achievements and we miss her today. We miss her very, very much," Boney said. Akshaye Khanna and step-mother Kavita Khanna were here to receive Vinod Khanna's posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke award. "We are really proud as a family. It is a bittersweet moment for us. I wish my father was here to receive this award. I am missing him. It is an emotional day for us," Akshaye said. Divya Dutta, who won the best-supporting actress award, said it was a huge honour for her.

"It's my first national award. My certificate will have the President's stamp and it doesn't matter if I get it from him or not," she said. Dutta's award was presented by Irani. The president, who presided over the national film award ceremony for the first time, described it as a special moment. "I must begin by congratulating each of the 125 award winners as well as the countless artists who have worked on films that are being recognised today. This is a special moment," he said. Paying homage to the two late artists, he recalled their "finest films" -- Khanna's "Mera Apne" and Sridevi's "Lamhe".

"They are more than just box office successes. They tug at our hearts," Kovind said Irani also paid warm tributes to Sridevi and Khanna. "Today on this stage we also honoured a woman who is not among us anymore. It is her first win... I remember Sridevi, who not only left a great impression on the film world but on our lives as well," she said.

Recalling the "calibre" of Khanna, she said: "The President today also honoured a personality who, on the basis of his calibre, created history not only in cinema but also in politics."

Among those present at the ceremony were composer AR Rahman, best feature film director Rima Das, "Newton" director Amit Masurkar, best actor Ridhi Sen, best female singer Shasha Tirupati and best Assamese film director Utpal Borpujari. Director Shekhar Kapur, who headed the jury for the feature films section, was also present for the ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan.

List of National Film Award winners in feature film category

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Best Actress: Sridevi, Mom (Hindi)

Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagarkirtan (Bengali)

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Faazil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Film Playback Singer: Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)

Best Male Playback Singer: KJ Yesudas

Best Film for National Integration: Dhappa (Marathi)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayanakam (Malayalam), to Jayaraj

Best Screenplay Original: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi

Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu

Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Tamil Film: To-Let

Best Kannada Film: Hebettu Ramakka

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Gujarati Film: Dhh

Best Tulu Film: Paddayi

Best Ladakhi Film: Walking With The Wind

Best Jasari Film: Sinjar

Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2

Best Choreography: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Hindi) to Ganesh Acharya

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2

Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan

Best Lyrics: for Song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22

Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Background score: A R Rahman for Mom

Best Make Up Artist: Ram Razak, Nagarkirtan

Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman, Take Off (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Rima Das, Village Rockstars

Best Book on Cinema: first book on Manipuri films. This is the first time that a book on Manipuri Films has got award

Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha

Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh

Special Mention Awards: Marathi Film - Mhorkya; Odiya Film: Hello Arsi; Malayalam: Take Off; Pankaj Tripathi for Hindi film Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too received a special mention for Take Off.

