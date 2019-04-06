Here's the photo of 'chappal' that wowed Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor's conversation with a photographer at the airport has won people's hearts

Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

An otherwise recluse actor, Ranbir Kapoor unleashed his casual side at the airport a few days ago. While Ranbir was all ready to check in for his flight to New York, there were photographers, who were waiting at the airport to click him. While the Jagga Jasoos actor was walking his way, he got happily distracted by a pair of slippers worn by a photographer there.

Ranbir Kapoor asked the photographer, "Chappal Kahan Se Liya?" But the photographer was busy doing his duty and happened to overhear this question. Ranbir repeated his question for the paparazzi, and he innocently answered, "Andheri station." The video of this conversation is now crazily going viral. This proves that he is just like any other common man!

Ranbir with his viral Chappal Question & takes some selfies with fans at Mumbai Airport ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤³âÂÂÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/19dj24yNOm — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) April 2, 2019

Do you want to see the picture of those 'chappal' that wowed Ranbir Kapoor?

Take a look at it here:



This is the photographer's slippers.

How did you'll find it?

Ranbir Kapoor had taken off to New York to meet his father Rishi Kapoor. His actor-mother Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie of the three smiling for the camera.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is constantly on his toes and working round the clock with his choc-o-bloc schedule. Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of his filmmaker-friend, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film, Brahmastra. Apart from this, he has a Yash Raj Films' project, Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Not just this, he also has a Luv Ranjan film, an action-thriller with Ajay Devgn.

